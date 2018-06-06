Woman dies of hepatitis A after eating frozen pomegranate

A woman in Australia has died after contracting hepatitis A from frozen pomegranate.

The 64-year-old's death on Wednesday follows 24 other cases linked to the product across Australia.

The Creative Gourmet 180g frozen pomegranate arils (seeds) were first recalled in April after a hepatitis A outbreak in New South Wales.

Health chief medical officer and chief public health officer for south Australia, Professor Paddy Phillips said it was "a rare and tragic case".

He said some 2,000 packets of the fruit - grown in Egypt - were sold.