Actress Olivia Munn encourages #MeToo victims to 'name names' when speaking out

Actress Olivia Munn has encouraged those facing sexual harassment to "name names".

The "X-Men" and "The Newsroom" star insisted that the only thing that will improve sexual misconduct in Hollywood is if those guilty are ousted from the industry and no longer given work.

She added that the #MeToo movement isn't just about wearing a pin or tweeting, but that action must be taken to end sexual violence.

"Naming names is so important, it's not enough to say 'this anonymous person did this to me, #MeToo," the 37-year-old said.

"You have to name a name so that other people known and that we can get that person out of that position and there can be consequences, and they can't be hurting people anymore."

She added: "The only reason why we are in this moment right now, is because of the people who have been brave enough to come forward to say a name."