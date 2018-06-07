Afghan president announces ceasefire with Taliban

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has announced a week-long ceasefire with the Taliban to coincide with the holiday marking the end of Ramadan next week. A statement sent from the president’s office on Thursday says the ceasefire will begin on 27 Ramadan, or June 12 in the Western calendar, and last through the Eid al-Fitr holiday, until around June 19. The statement says the ceasefire does not include al Qaeda or the Islamic State group.

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban, who have steadily expanded their presence in recent years, capturing a number of districts across the country and carrying out near-daily attacks, mainly targeting Afghan security forces. Mr Ghani’s statement referred to a gathering of Afghanistan’s top clerics on Monday in which they issued a decree against suicide attacks and called for peace talks. A suicide bomber struck just outside the gathering as it was dispersing, killing at least seven people and wounding 20 in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. The Taliban had denounced the gathering, insisting that its jihad, or holy war, against foreign invaders was justified. It instead urged the clerics to side with it against the “occupation”.

" data-copyright-holder= Credit: Afghanistan Clerics