Amazon to broadcast 20 Premier League matches per season

Amazon has entered the Premier League rights market by agreeing a deal to televise 20 matches per season from the 2019-20 campaign.

The online retail giant has bought the rights to one full Bank Holiday round of games and to one further midweek round for the three seasons beginning 2019-20, the Premier League announced on Thursday.

BT has purchased the one other outstanding package of rights left available, taking its total to 52 matches per season under the new deal.