Anti-tree felling trio could face jail over breaching injunction

Three anti-tree felling campaigners could face jail after they were found in contempt of court for breaching an injunction stopping them going inside work safety zones during controversial protests in Sheffield. Simon Crump, Benoit Compin and Fran Grace were found in contempt by a judge at the High Court in Sheffield on Thursday following a three-day long hearing of an action brought by Sheffield City Council. The judge, Mr Justice Males, told the court the trio had breached an injunction obtained by the council last year which prevents protesters entering safety zones set up around trees being felled and also forbids people encouraging or facilitating anyone else to break the injunction, including through social media.

" data-copyright-holder= Credit: Sheffield trees

He said he would reserve judgment on a fourth defendant – Paul Brooke – as he said there were further legal issues to consider. The controversial tree-felling programme in Sheffield is currently paused following a fresh series of confrontations earlier this year which saw dozens of police deployed and protesters arrested. The dispute surrounds a 25-year, £2.2 billion private finance initiative agreement the council signed with contractor Amey.

