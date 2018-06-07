Baby will not legally have mother if transgender man wins legal fight

A baby could become the first person born in England or Wales who will not legally have a mother if a transgender man wins a historic human rights battle.

The youngster is the child of a single parent who was born a woman but now lives as a man after undergoing surgery.

Lawyers have told a judge that he had been biologically able to get pregnant and give birth but had legally become a man when the child was born.

They say the man wants to be identified as the child’s “father” or “parent” on a birth certificate.

But they said a birth registrar has told the man the law requires people who give birth to children to be registered as mothers.

The man has taken legal action against the body set up to administer statutory provisions relating to the registration of births and deaths after complaining of discrimination.

He says forcing him to register as the child’s “mother” breaches his human right to respect for private and family life.

The man says such “interference” is not proportionate or necessary in the light of changes which have “evolved in society”.