Boxer Katie Taylor offers condolences to shooting victim’s family

Boxing champion Katie Taylor has expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of a man shot dead in an attack that also injured her father. Father-of-three Bobby Messett, 50, died while Pete Taylor, 57, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries in the shooting at the gym he owns near Dublin. A third man, 35-year-old Ian Britton, was also injured when a lone gunman opened fire in the Bray Boxing club in Co Wicklow on Monday morning. World champion and Olympic gold medallist Taylor broke her public silence on the incident in a statement issued to the Irish Times on Thursday.

Irish shooting Credit: Irish shooting

Describing the attack as “horrific”, the boxer expressed relief that her father had survived and was “recovering well”. She confirmed she and Mr Taylor were “somewhat estranged” and said she was “appalled” at the media coverage of the event, accusing outlets of leveraging her name to “sell a story”. The statement to the Irish Times said: “Following the horrific gun attack that took place in Bray Boxing Club early last Tuesday morning in which one man Bobby Messett was tragically killed and two others Ian Britton and my father Pete Taylor were seriously injured, there has been considerable public interest in all aspects of the event. “However, for personal reasons as well as ensuring clarity in future stories that will inevitably be written, I would like to make the following statement – “First and foremost, I would like to wish my most heartfelt condolences to the family of Bobby Messett for their tragic loss. I can’t imagine the despair or the sense of injustice they must be dealing with. I’m praying they know God’s comfort in the hard days ahead. Finally, to Bobby’s family: You didn’t deserve this heartache, I’m so sorry for your loss.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.