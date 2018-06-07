British woman ‘arrested in Italy for trying to steal motor boat’

A British artist has been arrested in Italy after allegedly attempting to steal a luxury motor boat at a resort favoured by the rich and famous, according to reports.

Larissa Watson, 50, is said to have been spotted setting off in a 150,000 euro (£132,000) Sangermani Daycruiser that belonged to a rental company in Portofino.

A quick-thinking harbour worker is reported to have become suspicious and bounded along the dock to jump on board and steer the vessel back to its mooring.