Campaigners begin challenge against abortion clinic protest ‘buffer zones’

Campaigners are due to begin a High Court challenge against a council’s ban on demonstrations outside an abortion clinic. Ealing Council was the first in the country to create a 100-metre protest-free “buffer zone” outside a Marie Stopes clinic in the west London borough. Alina Dulgheriu, a representative for campaign group Be Here For Me, will begin her legal action against the authority’s decision at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London on Thursday.

The group describes the challenge as being against a “censorship zone” which “criminalises prayer and support” outside the clinic – arguing that it violates the human rights of residents and visitors, including the right to freedom of speech and prayer. It says the challenge launched by Ms Dulgheriu, “who was supported by a pro-life vigil” outside an abortion clinic, was being brought to “ensure that the vital support options that pro-life vigils provide to women outside Ealing clinic are available again as soon as practically possible”. Ms Dulgheriu, 34, said she was offered financial, practical and moral help, as well as accommodation, and now has a “beautiful” six-year-old daughter.

