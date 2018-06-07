Co-operative Bank chief to step down just months after chairman replaced

The Co-operative Bank has announced the departure of its chief executive after just a year and a half in the role, leaving the door open for a fresh face at the head of the recently rescued lender.

It said Liam Coleman has decided to step down after five years at the bank and the completion of its recapitalisation deal last year.

While Mr Coleman has been at Co-op Bank since 2013, he only took the top post in January last year after serving as treasurer, director of its retail and commercial bank and later as deputy CEO.

A successor has yet to be announced, but the bank assured that it was “mindful of the need to manage an orderly succession” and would keep Mr Coleman on board as it searches for his replacement.

The move comes just months after the bank ushered in new chairman Robert Dench to replace Dennis Holt, in what is shaping up as a clean sweep of its top ranks.

Mr Coleman’s departure comes nearly a year after the Co-op Bank struck a £700 million rescue deal that saved it from potential collapse last September.

The refinancing and restructuring package agreed to by the Co-op Bank’s hedge fund investors – which include Silver Point Capital, GoldenTree, Anchorage Capital, Blue Mountain and Cyrus Capital – saw the bank effectively sever its historic relationship with the Co-operative Group and separate itself from the wider mutual’s pension scheme.