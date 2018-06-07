Court sees police video of terror accused being taken down by armed officers

Dramatic body-worn camera footage has been aired in court of a knife-wielding man being taken down by armed police near Parliament.

Khalid Ali, 28, was arrested at the Parliament Street junction on April 27 last year, four weeks after Khalid Masood brought carnage to Westminster.

Ali put his hands in the air and dropped to the pavement when he was surrounded by armed officers.

In the police video, Ali was seen on the ground as he was arrested on suspicion of terrorism.

An officer asked him if he had anything on him that would cause harm, and the defendant replied: “You’ll see.”