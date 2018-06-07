Disgraced former PR guru Max Clifford died of heart failure, inquest told

Disgraced former celebrity publicist Max Clifford died of heart failure months after his family voiced concerns about his health, an inquest heard. The 74-year-old collapsed at Littlehey Prison in Cambridgeshire, where he was serving an eight-year sentence for historical sex offences. He died at Hinchingbrooke Hospital near Huntingdon on December 10 2017.

Max Clifford death Credit: Max Clifford death

Cambridgeshire’s assistant coroner Simon Milburn said at a pre-inquest review hearing on Thursday that the medical cause of death was congestive heart failure. He recorded that further underlying factors were cardiac AL amyloidosis – a rare, serious condition caused by a build up of abnormal proteins in organs and tissues – and plasma cell neoplasm, diseases in which the body makes too many plasma cells. Clifford’s daughter Louise Clifford was not present at the hearing, but listened in on a phone line, via a mobile phone placed on the coroner’s desk. Speaking to the room on loudspeaker, she said: “I accept he died of natural causes, but there were matters that exacerbated his condition. “Being cold, lack of heating, the shock of the shower – he complained for weeks and weeks to me that it was becoming impossible to shower adequately.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.