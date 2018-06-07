England and Wales tops European chart for recent cocaine use among young adults

The prevalence of recent cocaine use among young adults in England and Wales is the highest in Europe, a study from the EU’s drug monitoring agency suggests. Analysis cited 2016 figures indicating that 4% of 16 to 34-year-olds had taken the class A substance in the previous 12 months. The percentage placed England and Wales at the top of the list of European countries for which data was available, and well above the EU-wide average of 1.9%.

Denmark, Ireland, Spain and the Netherlands were the only other countries to report prevalence of cocaine use among young adults of 2.5% or more, according to the paper published by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA). Researchers estimate that 3.5 million adults in the EU had taken cocaine in the previous 12 months, making it the most commonly used illicit stimulant drug. The study found that while the price of cocaine has remained stable, its purity at street level was at the highest level in a decade in 2016. Cocaine use is more prevalent in southern and western European countries, according to the assessment.

