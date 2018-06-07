Fugitive Iraqi asylum seeker sought over rape and murder of girl in Germany

German authorities are seeking a fugitive Iraqi asylum seeker over the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl who went missing more than two weeks ago.

The body of the girl, who had been missing since May 22, was found on Wednesday on the outskirts of Wiesbaden.

Prosecutors said two men – a 20-year-old Iraqi and a 35-year-old Turkish citizen, both of whom lived at homes for asylum seekers in the city – are suspected of raping and killing the girl on the evening she went missing.

They believe the two then buried the body.

Police said the Iraqi man, whom they identified as Ali Basar, appears to have left abruptly with his family last week, flying to Iraq via Istanbul.