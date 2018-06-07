Grenfell disaster police probe to examine stay-put advice to residents

Grenfell residents were told to 'stay put' if they discovered a fire. Credit: PA

Stay-put advice given to residents in Grenfell Tower will form part of the police investigation into the fire, Scotland Yard said. Detective Superintendent Matt Bonner said the actions of London Fire Brigade (LFB) would be examined to see if health and safety laws were broken. Fire commanders responding to the inferno have been criticised for taking nearly two hours to order a full evacuation of the block, despite flames reaching every floor. Both the LFB and the Fire Brigades Union defended the decision at the public inquiry into the disaster on Thursday, suggesting there had been “no obvious and safe alternative strategy”. Mr Bonner told a separate briefing: “The LFB would, as any other organisation involved, have an obligation to conduct their activity in a manner that doesn’t place people at risk. It doesn’t mean that at the moment they have or they haven’t, but that’s where the legislation is most likely to arise if that was an eventuality.”

The stay-put policy was “part of our assessment of what happened and therefore falls within the investigation”, Mr Bonner added. Commander Stuart Cundy said force was “duty bound” to look at a broad range of aspects from the night, which included the emergency services’ response and preparedness. The development came as the FBU warned Sir Martin Moore-Bick not to allow criticism of firefighters’ decision-making to be “exploited by those who created the danger”. Martin Seaward, representing the union, said the inquiry’s investigation should avoid being swayed by the “benefit of hindsight”.

Grenfell tower is now covered in scaffolding.

On the final day of opening statements at the probe, it was said both commanders and firefighters faced an “impossible situation” on June 14. A botched refurbishment had turned the block into a “highly combustible death trap”, which the brigade lacked training and procedures to tackle, Mr Seaward said. The lawyer told the inquiry there was “no evidence” any firefighters “were aware of the state of the building”. He said: “Any criticisms of the emergency response should be assessed against this background and should not be exploited by those who created the danger. We ask the inquiry to maintain this sense of perspective.”

