House of Fraser's flagship Oxford Street store among 31 to shut as 6,000 jobs lost in bid to save chain

House of Fraser has announced it will close 31 stores as part of plans to restructure the business to secure a "viable future".

The troubled department store said up to 2,000 staff and a further 4,000 "brand and concession partners" would be affected.

The company's flagship store on London's Oxford Street is among those set to shut in 2019 if its steps to restructure are approved.

House of Fraser confirmed it has filed proposals for Company Voluntary Arrangements (CVAs) in court on Wednesday to begin the process.

