How angry landlords could thwart House of Fraser's rescue plan

House of Fraser is to close 31 of its 59 stores. Credit: PA

House of Fraser is in trouble. Sales are falling, losses are mounting, something had to give. This morning the company admitted that the business is insolvent in its current form. House of Fraser has filed a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) - a rescue plan of sorts - which they are asking unsecured creditors to support. The CVA proposes that House of Fraser closes just over half of its department stores - 31 of 59 will shut with the loss of 6,000 jobs. From Wolverhampton to Hull, Birmingham to Epsom, Cardiff to Edinburgh, the UK’s high streets are about to experience another tremor.

It’s notable that the company is even closing its flagship department store on Oxford St. “Prime” retail space isn’t what it was. In the age of digital shopping, assets have become liabilities. House of Fraser made a loss of £44 million last year, sales fell from £840m to £787m. The company says the cost of its store estate has become “unsustainable” and now presents an “existential threat to the business”. Waiting in the wings is another Chinese investor. C.banner, which owns Hamleys, is promising £70 million for a controlling stake in the retailer but it wants landlords to agree to accept the CVA proposal - and some pretty hefty losses - first.

A sign in the window of the Middlesbrough branch which is expected to close. Credit: PA