Husband stabbed wife to death after New Year’s Eve argument, court told

A husband stabbed his wife to death after taking part in a drinking game on New Year’s Eve – and then repeatedly asked police to shoot him, a court has heard.

David Clark, who denies the murder of 44-year-old Melanie Clark, allegedly dialled the emergency services nine minutes before midnight and told the operator: “I am sorry, I have killed my wife.”

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court was told the victim was found dead at the couple’s home in Cloverdale, Stoke Prior, near Bromsgrove, in the early hours of January 1.

Opening the Crown’s case against Clark on Thursday, prosecutor Benjamin Aina QC said the defendant – whose birthday is on New Year’s Day – and his wife were both estimated to be more than double the drink-drive limit at the time of the stabbing.

Jurors heard the couple had visited a friend’s home on New Year’s Eve, where they had shared three bottles of prosecco before playing a snakes and ladders drinking game using American whiskey and apple shots.

After they left their friend’s property, apparently in good spirits, the couple returned home in a taxi and started to argue, the court heard.

Clark, who later told police he could not remember stabbing his wife, was arrested at about 12.30am after armed police were deployed to detain him.

The 49-year-old, who was born in South Africa but has a British passport, is alleged to have told an emergency call-handler: “I can’t believe I f***ing did it. I am f***ing devastated, I don’t know why I did it.”