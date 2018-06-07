Ikea to remove single-use plastics from global range by 2020

Ikea has pledged to remove all single-use plastic products from its global range and from the majority of customer and employee restaurants by 2020.

The Swedish flat pack furniture giant also said it will design products to be repaired, resold or recycled as part of commitments to be achieved by 2030 to encourage customers to live more sustainably and make its operations “truly circular”.

They include designing all Ikea products with the aim of using only renewable and recycled materials, offering services that make it easier for customers to pass on products when they have finished with them, and achieving zero-emission home deliveries by 2025.