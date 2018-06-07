Karen Bradley: abortion ruling will be ‘clearly heard’

A ruling that Northern Ireland’s strict abortion regime is incompatible with human rights law will be “clearly heard”, the Government said.

A majority of Supreme Court judges expressed the clear opinion that the legislation is at odds with European law in cases of fatal foetal abnormality, rape and incest.

The 1967 Abortion Act does not extend to Northern Ireland and the procedure is only permitted if a woman’s life is endangered or if there is a risk of serious damage to her mental or physical health.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley told the House of Commons: “No formal declaration has been made by the court and the appeal has been dismissed.

“But the analysis and comments from the court on the issue of incompatibility will be clearly heard by this House and politicians in Northern Ireland.”