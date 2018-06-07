Legal challenge launched against abortion clinic protest ‘buffer zone’

Campaigners have asked the High Court to label a council’s ban on demonstrations outside an abortion clinic as “unlawful, invalid and unjustified”. Ealing Council was the first in the country to create a 100-metre protest-free “buffer zone” outside a Marie Stopes clinic in the west London borough. Lawyers for Alina Dulgheriu, of the Be Here For Me campaign, say the authority did not have the power to make the public spaces protection order (PSPO), which came into force in April after reports of “intimidation, harassment and distress” for women using the facility on Mattock Lane.

Pro-life demonstrators outside the Marie Stopes clinic in Ealing (John Stillwell/PA) Credit: Pro-life demonstrators outside the Marie Stopes clinic in Ealing (John Stillwell/PA)

Clinical operations manager John Hansen-Brevetti said women had been told that the ghost of their foetus would haunt them, had been told “mummy, mummy, don’t kill me”, had holy water thrown on them and rosary beads thrust at them. Ms Dulgheriu, 34, said she was offered financial, practical and moral help, as well as accommodation, and now had a “beautiful” six-year-old daughter. On Thursday, counsel Alasdair Henderson told Mr Justice Turner that the group’s case was not about the “morality or legality” of abortion, or whether women considering an abortion should be protected from harassment or intimidation. Both sides agreed this was wrong and should be prevented. “Not only do they condemn active harassment or intimidation – and they emphatically deny they have done anything approaching it – such behaviour would be entirely counter-productive to what they want to do,” he said. “Obviously they are pro-life, but their sole means of achieving that is to offer help and support to women considering abortion.”

Alina Dulgheriu with her daughter Sarah and fellow supporters Jacelyn, centre, and Lilian with their children (Yui Mok/PA) Credit: Alina Dulgheriu with her daughter Sarah and fellow supporters Jacelyn, centre, and Lilian with their children (Yui Mok/PA)