Louis Walsh leaves The X Factor as show ushers in new era

Louis Walsh has decided to leave The X Factor as the show ushers in a “new era”, it has been announced. The TV star has been the longest-serving judge on the talent show, appearing on all bar one series since the show began in 2004.

He will continue to serve as head judge on Ireland’s Got Talent, production company Thames confirmed. Walsh said in a statement: “I’ve had a fantastic 13 years on The X Factor but the show needs a change and I’m ready to leave. “I’m looking forward to another series of Ireland’s Got Talent, going back to my day job as a manager, writing my memoirs and seeing the world.” Sharon Osbourne will have a scaled-back role in the show when it returns for a 15th series later this year.

She will only appear as a judge during the live episodes, skipping the audition process of the series. She said: “I can’t wait to get back to the judges’ desk. I love the new format.” The show’s creator Simon Cowell will return to the show for the new series with three new fellow judges, who will be announced in due course.

