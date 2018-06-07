M&S boss Steve Rowe has pay cut, but still bags £1.1 million

Marks & Spencer boss Steve Rowe saw his pay slashed last year after profits at the high street giant plunged, but will still walk away with £1.1 million.

Mr Rowe, who is overseeing a drastic store closure plan, stomached a 31% reduction in total pay from £1.64 million in 2017.

The pay cut was due to the chief executive missing out on a profit-linked bonus, as well as the company’s remuneration committee not permitting any payments for hitting individual objectives.

“Profit before tax was below the threshold to trigger the corporate element of the scheme, as well as bonus payments elsewhere in M&S.

“As such, in the interests of fairness, the committee decided to exercise its discretion that no payment would be made to any director, irrespective of any achievements against each director’s individual objectives,” the firm said.

Last year, Mr Rowe bagged a near £600,000 bonus.