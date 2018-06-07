Mail On Sunday editor Geordie Greig to replace Paul Dacre at Daily Mail

Mail On Sunday editor Geordie Greig will replace Paul Dacre after nearly 26 years at the helm of the Daily Mail, the papers’ owner has announced.

Lord Rothermere, chairman of Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), said on Thursday that Mr Greig will take over in November when his predecessor becomes chairman and editor-in-chief of Associated Newspapers.

Ted Verity, the current Daily Mail deputy editor, will become editor of the Mail On Sunday, while Mr Greig will keep some “oversight” of the weekly title, DMGT said.

Lord Rothermere said: “Geordie has been an outstanding editor of The Mail On Sunday and I am delighted that he will continue the high-quality journalism that Paul has made a hallmark of the Daily Mail for more than 25 years.

“I am also delighted that Ted Verity, who has been an exceptional deputy editor at the Daily Mail, is to become editor of The Mail On Sunday.”