Man almost dies after being bitten by rattlesnake he had just decapitated

A man who had just decapitated a rattlesnake in his back garden almost died when he went to retrieve the head 15 minutes later and was bitten and infected with a huge dose of venom.

Jennifer Sutcliffetold KIII-TV that she had been doing garden work at their home in South Texas when she spotted the four-foot snake and called husband Milo to help remove it.

She said he came to the rescue with a shovel and hacked off the snakes head, but "ten to fifteen minutes later, he went to get the head out of the way ...the head actually turned around and grabbed onto his hand. He had to rip it off."

She said that because the snake had no control of its venom glands Milo was injected a super dose of venom, much more than what would usually be used.

Mrs Sutcliffe said she called 911 and began driving her husband the 45 miles to Spohn Memorial Hospital in Corpus Christi, but she said he began having seizures, losing his vision and bleeding internally.

"Within two miles down the road, he was going through seizures, slipping out of conscious and couldn't see. He was saying stuff like 'if I die I love you,'" she said.

Mrs Sutcliffe said her husband needed 26 doses of antivenom, where a normal patient gets two to four doses.