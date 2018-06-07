Man held on suspicion of murder as 100-year-old woman dies after robbery

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 100-year-old woman who died days after her neck was broken in a street robbery.

Zofija Kaczan suffered multiple injuries in the attack on May 28 and died in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Derbyshire Police said a 39-year-old man who had previously been arrested on suspicion of robbery has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody and is being questioned.