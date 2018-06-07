Source tells ITV News David Davis to stay as Brexit Secretary after meeting with Theresa May

ITV News understands David Davis will remain as Brexit Secretary after talks with Theresa May. There has been speculation at Westminster that Mr Davis had considered quitting over a dispute regarding backstop proposals on how to deal with the issue of the Northern Ireland border if a preferred withdrawal trade deal is not sorted out with the EU. But a source close to Mr Davis told ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand that the backstop paper has been amended and now expresses the time limited nature of the government's customs proposal.

Earlier, a source told ITV News that the pair had failed to reach an agreement and that another meeting was taking place.

Mr Davis is understood to have "demanded a clearly defined time limit to the backstop" and stated that "he will walk if he doesn't get it".

Downing Street said Mrs May and Mr Davis had held “constructive” talks and that the prime minister expected him to remain in his role. The Prime Minister also held separate face-to-face discussions in her parliamentary office with the two other leading Brexiteers, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox. The meeting with Mr Davis, running to more than 30 minutes, was the longest. The PM is confident Mr Davis will remain Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union after a meeting of the Brexit “war Cabinet” on Thursday, the spokeswoman said. The backstop document is expected to be released on Thursday, a Government source said. The details of the backstop paper, which is expected to outline plans to allow a time-limited deal which would see the UK stay within parts of the EU customs union as a fall-back position, has heightened Cabinet tensions.

Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis Credit: PA

The divisions on the backstop initiative emerged after Mr Davis was believed to be insisting the UK should be able to unilaterally withdraw from any border agreement in order to maintain leverage with Brussels in ongoing negotiations. When pressed on whether he could remain in post if the backstop deal did not meet his full approval, Mr Davis said on Wednesday: “That’s a question I think for the Prime Minister to be honest.” Mr Davis made it clear the document would be “decisive” as he said he planned to meet chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier again for Brexit talks next week.

Credit: PA