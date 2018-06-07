Mother forced to give birth to stillborn baby calls for Northern Ireland abortion reform

On Thursday the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal brought by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission over the legality of Northern Ireland's abortion laws.

She was refused a termination and forced to carry her baby to 35 weeks before giving birth to her stillborn daughter.

Ms Topley lives in Northern Ireland, where there are staunch laws on abortion.

Ashleigh Topley was 20 weeks into her pregnancy when she was told her daughter had a fatal foetal abnormality and wouldn't survive birth.

A mother who was forced to give birth to a stillborn baby has called on Theresa May to help change abortion laws in Northern Ireland.

Ms Topley called on the prime minister to help change the law in Northern Ireland so that other women will not have to suffer the trauma of carrying a child that would not survive.

"I think it's essential that Theresa May steps in - abortion may be a devolved matter here in Northern Ireland, but upholding the citizen's human rights are not," she said.

"Our human rights are being breached, they were breached whenever I was pregnant and needed an abortion and today, women and pregnant people's human rights are still being breached.

"Something has got to change, and it has to change now."

With the law as it stands, terminations are only permitted if a woman's life is at risk, or if her mental or physical health could be permanently compromised.

Ms Topley believes that Northern Ireland must be pushed further into the spotlight to invoke change.

She said: "I'm at a loss as to what more Westminster is looking for to say that 'we will change this, and we will give pregnant people the healthcare that they need in their own country."