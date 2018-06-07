NI abortion laws need radical reconsideration, court says as appeal dismissed

Northern Ireland’s strict abortion laws are incompatible with human rights legislation and need “radical reconsideration”, the UK’s highest court has urged. A majority of a seven-strong panel of Supreme Court justices ruled the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) had no legal standing to bring its challenge against the abortion law. But, by a majority, the judges also strongly expressed their opinion that the current laws are incompatible with article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) – the right for respect for private and family life.

Deputy Supreme Court president Lord Mance said the present law “clearly needs radical reconsideration” and that the opinion of the court – while not legally binding – “cannot safely be ignored”. Lord Mance said in a lengthy written ruling: “I am, in short, satisfied that the present legislative position in Northern Ireland is untenable and intrinsically disproportionate in excluding from any possibility of abortion pregnancies involving fatal foetal abnormality or due to rape or incest. “Those responsible for ensuring the compatibility of Northern Ireland law with the Convention rights will no doubt recognise and take account of these conclusions, at as early a time as possible, by considering whether and how to amend the law, in the light of the ongoing suffering being caused by it as well as the likelihood that a victim of the existing law would have standing to pursue similar proceedings to reach similar conclusions and to obtain a declaration of incompatibility in relation to the 1861 Act.” Giving his opinion, Lord Kerr praised three “enormously brave women” who gave “unsparing accounts” of having to deal with a pregnancy where they knew their babies were “doomed to die”. He said: “No-one who heard those accounts could fail to be moved by the courage of those women. “Nor could they fail to have profound sympathy with the terrible ordeal which they had to endure.” The judge said the court had to carry out a “dispassionate analysis” of the difficult legal issues, but that the “nature of their suffering and the trauma of their experiences were by no means irrelevant” to the court’s decision. He said that, where it is clear a foetus is suffering from a fatal abnormality, there is “no justification” in inflicting on the mother the “appalling prospect” of having to carry it to term. The judge added: “Put simply, the balance cannot come down in favour of a law which imposes that experience on a woman. “Quite apart from other considerations, the imposition of such a law fails to give any weight to the personal autonomy of a woman and her freedom to control her life.”

