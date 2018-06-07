Nine held over fraudulent housing and support claims after Grenfell fire

Nine suspected fraudsters have been arrested for claiming housing and support after the Grenfell Tower fire, following a series of dawn raids by the Metropolitan Police. Eight men and one woman were arrested by Scotland Yard after raids on 11 addresses predominantly in west London on Thursday. The Met stressed none of those arrested were genuine survivors. They believe two are linked but said all the offences are separate. Some of them were living in hotels when they were detained, and the value of the frauds range from £25,000 to £100,000.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In a briefing, Detective Superintendent Matt Bonner said: “All those arrests are in connection with what we believe to be fraudulent claims for housing and/or support of one kind or another, arising out of false claims from people that they were associated with Grenfell Tower.” He said the force had timed the raids after consulting the community, saying he wanted to show “due respect” to the recent commemoration hearings and the one-year anniversary next week. Shahin Sadafi, chairman of Grenfell United, said: “It is hurtful and saddening that people would take advantage of a tragedy like this.” Mr Bonner added: “These individuals that we arrested do not represent, in any way, part of the community. “They’ve attached themselves to a community in order to exploit and make financial gain, and I certainly share the community’s view that they are no part and they run the risk of not only obstructing aid and support… but they also run the risk of wrongly labelling the community themselves.” Five people have already faced the courts in relation to fraudulent Grenfell-related activity.

The Met have said that fraud had been expected following the fire. Credit: PA