Pedestrianisation of Oxford Street off the table, council says

Plans to pedestrianise parts of London’s Oxford Street are “off the table for good”, Westminster Council has announced.

The council said it has withdrawn support for the scheme in a letter to residents on Thursday, following two public consultations.

“We believe there is a very strong democratic mandate that the pedestrianisation scheme that was under consideration is not what local people want,” it stated.

“As a result, Westminster City Council has taken the pedestrianisation of Oxford Street off the table for good.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan described the decision as a “betrayal” and said it “poses a real threat” to the future of the shopping area.