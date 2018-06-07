People at top of government must be held to account for Grenfell – union leader

Politicians “at the very top” cannot be allowed to get away without action for decisions which led to the Grenfell Tower disaster, a union leader said.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said the disaster should herald a “complete change of direction” over privatisation, regulations and the funding of public services.

The union held an emotional debate on the fire at its annual conference in Brighton, with delegates saying the tragedy should be a turning point for public safety.

Mr Wrack said deregulation of buildings and cuts to safety inspections had created the conditions for Grenfell.