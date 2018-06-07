Police chief: Srebrenica lessons will inform hate crime approach

The interim leader of Police Scotland has said lessons taken from a trip to meet survivors of the Srebrenica genocide will be reflected in the force’s tackling of hate crime. Iain Livingstone travelled to Bosnia and Herzegovina this week with Remembering Srebrenica (Scotland), a charity that organises commemoration events and wants people to learn from the lessons of the past and highlight the potential for ethnic tensions to escalate into violence. More than 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed in July 1995 by Bosnian Serb forces amid the break-up of the former Yugoslavia – Europe’s worst atrocity since the Second World War. Many Scottish politicians have previously travelled to the region as part of the Scottish Government-funded project.

Mr Livingstone was part of a delegation including politicians, journalists, and school teachers. He said: “I was deeply moved to hear of the pain and suffering endured by the people of Bosnia. “It is frankly staggering how such a diverse inclusive society descended into one that allowed another genocide to occur just 50 years after we said ‘never again’. “I am committed to firmly rejecting the promotion of hatred, the stigmatisation of groups and discrimination in Scotland. “The lessons I have taken from Srebrenica must be reflected in Police Scotland’s ongoing approach to upholding human rights and combating hatred.”

Iain Livingstone in Srebrenica Credit: Srebrenica delegation