Poundworld to appoint administrators, putting 5,300 jobs at risk

Poundworld is poised to announce its intention to appoint administrators, putting around 5,300 jobs at risk, according to the Press Association.

The budget retailer, which employs around 5,300 people, is low on cash and is filing the notice because it will give the business protection from its creditors for two weeks.

Sources told PA that the notice will give Poundworld time to structure a deal, which could be undertaken through a pre-pack administration, with private equity firm R Capital, former owner of Little Chef.

The administration will be handled by Poundworld’s advisers Deloitte.