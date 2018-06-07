Restored Glasgow tea rooms welcome guests on Mackintosh anniversary

The original Willow Tea Rooms building has welcomed its first guests since a £10 million restoration on the 150th anniversary of its designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh. The original Glasgow business opened in 1903 and remains of international significance as the only building where Mackintosh had total control over the architecture and interior decorations, including the design of furniture, cutlery and the waitress’s uniforms. The 200-seat restaurant and tea rooms, now known as Mackintosh at The Willow, has undergone a £10 million restoration and will open to the public later this year but guests, including elderly members of Garnethill community centre, will take tea in the restaurant on Thursday to mark Mackintosh’s anniversary. Other guests include people who contributed to the restoration, Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) deputy chair Dame Seona Reid and Glasgow Lord Provost Eva Bolander.

Mackintosh at the Willow Credit: Mackintosh at the Willow

The Willow Tea Rooms Trust described the restored building as a “living, breathing museum”. Trust chair Celia Sinclair said: “It is fitting that some of our first guests should be from the local community centre. “It has always been our aim for the building to be used for the good of the people of Glasgow. “The tea rooms, visitor centre and learning and education suite are an integral part of the aims and objectives of the trust to educate and inspire and restore and preserve this iconic piece of Glasgow’s heritage.”

