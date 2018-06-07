Retailer reveals top toys for Christmas

This year’s must-have toys for Christmas have been revealed – 200 days before the event – with unicorns set to feature highly on wishlists.

According to Argos, 2018 is the “year of the unicorn” with four toys based on the mythical steed included on its list this year, from the My Lovely Unicorn Electric Ride-On to the quirkier Poopsie unicorn who poos glitter.

A range of dinosaur-themed Fingerlings and the LOL Surprise Under Wraps from the collective favourites have also made the list, while TV stars Paw Patrol return with the new Rescue Fire Truck Playset.

Boxer the playful robot, the Treasure X 3-Pack Chest which lets children dig for gold-dipped treasure, and the latest Lego City Arctic Mobile Exploration Base are also predicted to be big sellers.