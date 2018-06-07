School pupils offered chance to win table at Michelle Obama dinner

Pupils in Scotland are being asked to describe what they would change to help young people succeed, for the chance to attend a dinner with Michelle Obama.

The former US first lady is to visit Edinburgh on July 17 to speak at The Hunter Foundation event.

School pupils have been asked to submit a short essay, video, picture or poem on the theme: “If I ruled Scotland the one thing I’d change to enable more young people to succeed would be … and why that’s so important.”