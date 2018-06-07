Scottish Government announces review of policing during miners’ strike

An independent review into the impact of policing during the miners’ strike of the 1980s is to be carried out in Scotland.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson announced the move in Holyrood, telling MSPs: “I am determined that the Scottish Government should do what it can to do right by those affected by the dispute.”

The UK Government has already ruled out an inquiry into the violent confrontations between police and striking miners in Orgreave, South Yorkshire, in 1984.

Mr Matheson said doing nothing was not an option for him as he urged new Home Secretary Sajid Javid to follow his example.

Lawyer John Scott QC will lead the inquiry, which will make its recommendations by June next year.

Mr Matheson said: “Through this independent review, Scotland will certainly lead the way in ensuring that the experiences of those affected by the dispute in the 1980s are properly recognised.

“Some of our communities have been blighted by the shadow of that time for too long.”

He also insisted there was an “obligation” on the UK Government to “fully explore the extent of any political interference” by the then government, led by Margaret Thatcher.