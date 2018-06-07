Shrouded figures laid on burial ground in First World War commemoration

More than 1,500 shrouded figures have been laid out in Salisbury Cathedral’s burial ground to mark the centenary year of the end of the First World War. Soldiers from the 5 Rifles Battalion laid out each of the shrouds in the sacred garth at the heart of the cathedral’s cloisters.

Each of the 1,561 shrouds represent one day of the war. The Shrouds Project, created by artist Rob Heard, represents the servicemen and women killed on each day of the First World War.

The Shrouds Project installation Credit: The shrouds were laid out at the heart of the cathedral cloisters (Steve Parsons/PA)