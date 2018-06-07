Skeleton of man whose neck was slashed found during wind farm excavation

Remains of a man thought to be the victim of an execution killing 1,000 years ago have been found during excavation work for a wind farm.

Archaeologists found the adult man, aged between 25 and 35, with fatal cut marks to his neck during a dig in preparation for the Rampion Offshore Wind Farm.

The skeleton was recovered intact with the exception of a few small bones missing from the hands and feet.

He was laid facing upwards with his arms at his side in an East-West alignment, with no sign of a coffin.