Stormy Daniels lacks credibility because she’s porn star, says Trump lawyer

Stormy Daniels’s claim she had sex with Donald Trump is not credible because she is a porn actress, a lawyer for the US president has said. Rudy Giuliani said Ms Daniels’s work as an adult film actress “entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight”. Ms Daniels has said she had sex with the married Mr Trump in 2006, a claim the president denies. Mr Giuliani said the 130,000 dollars (£96,000) that Ms Daniels was paid as part of a nondisclosure agreement to quash her accusations before the 2016 presidential election was “like a nuisance thing”.

Rudy Giuliani Credit: Rudy Giuliani

He said if her claims could be proven, she would have been paid millions of dollars. Mr Giuliani’s comments on Wednesday at a conference in Tel Aviv drew a heated response from Ms Daniels’s lawyer, who on Thursday said Mr Trump should fire him. Mr Giuliani, speaking at the Globes Capital Market conference, said: “I’m sorry, I don’t respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who isn’t going to sell her body for sexual exploitation.” He said people could “just look” at Ms Daniels to know she was not believable. “Excuse me, but when you look at Stormy Daniels…” Mr Giuliani said, prompting the moderator to interject and tell him that he must respect women while he was speaking at the conference. Ms Daniels claims she and Mr Trump had sex just months after his wife Melania gave birth to their son. Mr Giuliani said the first lady does not believe Ms Daniels’s claim.

