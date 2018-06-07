Supreme Court dismisses appeal over Northern Ireland abortion law

Campaigners have lost a Supreme Court appeal over the legality of Northern Ireland’s strict abortion law – despite a majority of justices declaring it is “incompatible” with human rights laws.

A majority of a seven-strong panel of justices in London ruled the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission had no legal standing to bring its challenge against the abortion law.

But, by a majority ruling, the judges expressed the “clear opinion” that the current legislation is “incompatible” with European human rights laws in the cases of fatal foetal abnormality, rape and incest.

The justices said the Supreme Court “has no jurisdiction” in the proceedings to make a declaration of incompatibility or to strike down law.

During proceedings in October last year, the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) told the court the current law criminalises “exceptionally vulnerable” women and girls and subjects them to “inhuman and degrading” treatment.