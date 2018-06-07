SUV driver's bizarre backwards journey through Ohio traffic

Traffic jams are nobody's idea of a good time, and are something we would all like to avoid if possible.

One driver in Ohio seemed to take avoiding the rush hour to the extreme, by reversing out of the crowd and driving back down the slip-way - backwards.

The SUV driver then continued their bizzare journey, still travelling backwards, for around a mile, before reversing into a parking lot.

Video provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the driver making their dangerous journey, although nobody was hurt in the incident.