Tributes to ‘full of fun’ and ‘warm’ Peter Stringfellow

Stars of the showbiz world have shared their memories of Peter Stringfellow as they paid tribute following the nightclub owner’s death at 77. BBC Radio presenter Tony Blackburn tweeted a tribute, calling Stringfellow a “terrific guy who lived life to the full” who was “a wonderful person to be with”. Blackburn added: “He was always full of fun and to me was a big part of he 60’s and 70’s. R.I.P. Peter x.”

Comedy actress Su Pollard, who knew Stringfellow and had worked with him, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “He was a fantastic role model for other entrepreneurs. “When he was in the room – for a start, I used to think he was so handsome, I love men with long hair – he was lovely. “I liked him because he was always warm, he could have probably been in showbiz in another area, but he chose to be an entrepreneur.” Pollard added: “You miss people that are large, and are givers. He gave of himself such a lot. He was a great person to be around, I feel for his family.”

Former boxing champion Frank Bruno was among those to pay tribute to Stringfellow. He tweeted: “I met this man a few times over the years. A great guy & king of the discos. My thoughts are with his family.”

TV personality Calum Best tweeted that he has “so many amazing memories” with the club magnate, adding: “From when I first came to UK and he took care of me for years in his club to staying with him and his family in Spain. “Rest in peace friend, my thoughts r with ur family. No doubt a legacy will live on.” Comic Rufus Hound wrote: “RIP Peter Stringfellow. You’re with the angels now. So no change there.

Former rugby player Brian Moore said that Stringfellow was “very good company” after having spoken with him at a Cambridge Union debate some time ago.

