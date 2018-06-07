Two people charged with murder after death of teenager in Ipswich

Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been charged with murder in connection with the death of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Ipswich. The 17-year-old, described as a “well-mannered, polite young man” by his mother, died in hospital after being stabbed as he walked away from a parade of shops on Saturday afternoon. Suffolk Constabulary have arrested a total of eight people as part of a murder probe.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder Credit: Tavis Spencer-Aitkens’ stepmother Helen Forbes (left) and mother Sharon Box during a press conference

The teenage suspect of no fixed abode and co-defendant Aristote Yenge, 22, from Colchester, will appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, each charged with murder, the force said. On Wednesday, police arrested a further two people, a 17-year-old boy in Stowmarket and a 23-year-old man in Ipswich, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. Meanwhile, three men aged 41, 20 and 18 also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder have been released on bail until July 4. A 36-year-old woman from Essex arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation after being questioned. Police have remained in the area to reassure the public and detectives are continuing to seek information from the public, especially from anyone with CCTV, dash cams, or mobile phone footage from the area that afternoon and evening.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder Credit: Tavis Spencer-Aitkens’ mother Sharon Box sits behind a photo of the 17-year old (right) and his twin brother Tyler