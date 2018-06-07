Universities minister issues ‘bums on seats’ warning over cheap degree courses

Universities must not put “bums on seats” ahead of providing high-quality degrees that offer students value for money and good earning potential, the Universities Minister has said. In a stark warning, Sam Gyimah said institutions need to take responsibility and “police themselves” to ensure they are not offering “threadbare” and “cheap” courses. He argued that there is variability between courses and institutions in potential future income that is a cause for concern.

Speaking to reporters at the Higher Education Policy Institute conference in London, Mr Gyimah said it was important for students, the taxpayer and the higher education system that universities “take the responsibility to police themselves around existing course offering, but also in terms of any future courses – thinking very carefully, is this about “wanting to expand” or is it about offering a high quality degree worthy of our university sector, and higher learning that students will benefit from”. He went on to say that he believes people should “follow their passions”, but that they need clarity about what they can expect from different courses and universities. “I think universities have got to be open and transparent, this is going to be about openness and transparency that allows people to make the right choices,” he said. “And it’s not whether or not you offer creative arts, it’s whether or not you offer creative arts that is truly competitive as well, so you are not putting on courses that are cheap to offer, they’re threadbare and they’re not as competitive as they could be.”

Mr Gyimah said there have been two major changes in past six years – the tuition fee hike and lifting the cap on student numbers. “But I’m yet to see a lot of serious thinking at a system level about how actually universities operate,” he said. “How do you deal with class sizes, how do you deal with lectures, when you’re expanding this much? Is it right that you have a lecture hall in which there are some people at the back of the hall without even a desk to write on? This is stuff that I hear on my tour of universities.” Earlier, he told delegates that it is important when would-be students make decisions about higher education that they “know what you’re getting into” and what the choices are. He said that if, for example, a student is doing a creative arts course, they know “which one is the best creative arts course, not just one where you can get bums on seats. That’s what’s important.” In his speech to the conference, Mr Gyimah said new findings on graduate earnings, published today, “demonstrate that studying the same subject at a different institution can yield a very different earnings premium”. “The choices that students make about what, and where they study, does matter,” he said.

