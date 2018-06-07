War cabinet showdown looms for May on Brexit

Theresa May is battling for Government unity on her backstop proposals for the Irish border as the Brexit war Cabinet meets.

The Prime Minister is facing a tough response from Brexiteers over plans to allow a time-limited deal which would see the UK stay within parts of the EU customs union as a fall-back position if no preferred trade agreement was reached on withdrawal.

Amid reports that Brexit Secretary David Davis had considered resigning over the issue, a Government source told the Press Association: “He’s a very senior member of the Cabinet. We really value his contribution.”

With the inner Brexit war Cabinet set to meet on Thursday, the Government still could not say when the proposals would be made public.