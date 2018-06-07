What is drill music and why is it linked to violent crime?

The controversy surrounding drill music has intensified in recent months as it is increasingly blamed for the rise in violent crime.

Here are some key questions about the genre:

– What is it?

Drill music is a type of hip hop characterised by its distinctive so-called trap-style beat and ominous sounds.

It originated in Chicago, but the UK version began to become popular in south London from about 2012.

Music videos posted online often feature hooded and masked gangs threatening each other, with lyrics about drugs, guns and stabbing rivals with knives.