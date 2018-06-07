What the papers say – June 7

Rebellion and rancour over the Prime Minister’s latest Brexit moves and the death of a 100-year-old woman mugged on the “wild” streets of Britain make headlines on Thursday. Brexiteers have accused Theresa May of deception after leave-supporting ministers were not shown an important policy document until hours before it was published, The Times reports.

The Daily Telegraph says the PM is dealing with open rebellion from her Brexit Secretary, David Davis, over “backstop” plans for the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

The death of a 100-year-old widow after she was mugged for her handbag leads The Sun, which says Zofija Kaczan was a casualty of the “sickening” rise of violent street crime in Britain.

The Daily Express also leads on Mrs Kaczan’s death under the banner: “Britain’s violent crime crisis”.

The Daily Mail leads with concerns over rising violent crime for a second day, its front page filled with an image of a machete-wielding robber it says personifies the “wave” of offences sweeping the country.

And the Metro reports how Paul Kohler, a lecturer who suffered a brutal burglary that attracted widespread media attention, has launched legal action over the closure of police stations.

In other news, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has told The Guardian Mrs May has decided to give the NHS a “significant increase” in spending.

Google is bracing for punitive action by the EU’s competition watchdog over allegations it abused its dominance through the Android operating system, the Financial Times reports.

Nearly four million adults in Britain have needed to use food banks, the equivalent to one in 14, a poll by The Independent suggests.

The Daily Mirror reports on the case of a British Airways pilot who faces jail after being found drunk in the cockpit of a 300-seat jet.

The i leads with the results of a large survey that shows students are happier and have a greater sense of wellbeing if they have more lectures.

