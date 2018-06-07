- ITV Report
Where are the House of Fraser stores that are closing?
House of Fraser has announced plans to shut 31 of its 59 stores across the UK and Ireland as part of a rescue deal, impacting around 6,000 jobs.
This a list of the House of Fraser stores identified for closure under the proposal:
- Altrincham
- Aylesbury
- Birkenhead
- Birmingham
- Bournemouth
- Camberley
- Cardiff
- Carlisle
- Chichester
- Cirencester
- Cwmbran
- Darlington
- Doncaster
- Edinburgh Frasers
- Epsom
- Grimsby
- High Wycombe
- Hull
- Leamington Spa
- Lincoln
- London Oxford Street
- London King William Street
- Middlesbrough
- Milton Keynes
- Plymouth
- Shrewsbury
- Skipton
- Swindon
- Telford
- Wolverhampton
- Worcester