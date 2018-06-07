Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Where are the House of Fraser stores that are closing?

Several House of Fraser stores have been earmarked for closure. Photo: PA

House of Fraser has announced plans to shut 31 of its 59 stores across the UK and Ireland as part of a rescue deal, impacting around 6,000 jobs.

This a list of the House of Fraser stores identified for closure under the proposal:

  • Altrincham
  • Aylesbury
  • Birkenhead
  • Birmingham
  • Bournemouth
  • Camberley
  • Cardiff
  • Carlisle
  • Chichester
  • Cirencester
  • Cwmbran
  • Darlington
  • Doncaster
Edinburgh branch of House of Fraser which is one of those expected to close. Credit: PA
  • Edinburgh Frasers
  • Epsom
  • Grimsby
  • High Wycombe
  • Hull
  • Leamington Spa
  • Lincoln
Oxford Street, London branch of House of Fraser is set to close. Credit: PA
  • London Oxford Street
  • London King William Street
  • Middlesbrough
  • Milton Keynes
  • Plymouth
  • Shrewsbury
  • Skipton
  • Swindon
  • Telford
  • Wolverhampton
  • Worcester